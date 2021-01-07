On Thursday:
The S&P 500 rose 55.65 points, or 1.5%, to 3,803.79.
The Dow gained 211.73 points, or 0.7%, to 31,041.13.
The Nasdaq composite climbed 326.69 points, or 2.6%, to 13,067.48.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies picked up 38.96 points, or 1.9%, to 2,096.89.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 47.72 points, or 1.3%.
The Dow is up 434.65 points, or 1.4%.
The Nasdaq is up 179.20 points, or 1.4%.
The Russell 2000 is up 122.03 points, or 6.2%.
