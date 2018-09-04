U.S. stocks finished lower Tuesday as losses for health care and technology companies canceled out gains for banks. Another gain for Amazon briefly brought its market value to $1 trillion.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 index slid 4.80 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,896.72.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 12.34 points to 25,952.48.

The Nasdaq composite declined 18.29 points, or 0.2 percent, to 8,091.25.

The Russell 2000 index retreated 7.38 points, or 0.4 percent, to 1,733.38.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 223.11 points, or 8.3 percent.

The Dow is up 1,233.26 points, or 5 percent.

The Nasdaq is up 1,187.85 points, or 17.2 percent.

The Russell 2000 is up 197.87 points, or 12.9 percent.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.