On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 rose 9.49 points, or 0.3%, to 3,230.78.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 76.30 points, or 0.3%, to 28,538.44.
The Nasdaq composite climbed 26.61 points, or 0.3%, to 8,972.60.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 4.32 points, or 0.3%, to 1,668.47.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 9.24 points, or 0.3%.
The Dow is down 106.82 points, or 0.4%.
The Nasdaq is down 34.01 points, or 0.4%.
The Russell 2000 is down 0.56 points, or 0.03%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 rose 723.93 points, or 28.9%.
The Dow gained 5,210.98 points, or 22.3%.
The Nasdaq climbed 2,337.33 points, or 35.2%.
The Russell 2000 picked up 319.91 points, or 23.7%.
