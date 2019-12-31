On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 9.49 points, or 0.3%, to 3,230.78.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 76.30 points, or 0.3%, to 28,538.44.

The Nasdaq composite climbed 26.61 points, or 0.3%, to 8,972.60.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 4.32 points, or 0.3%, to 1,668.47.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 9.24 points, or 0.3%.

AD

The Dow is down 106.82 points, or 0.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 34.01 points, or 0.4%.

The Russell 2000 is down 0.56 points, or 0.03%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 rose 723.93 points, or 28.9%.

The Dow gained 5,210.98 points, or 22.3%.

The Nasdaq climbed 2,337.33 points, or 35.2%.

The Russell 2000 picked up 319.91 points, or 23.7%.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD