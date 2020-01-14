Tuesday:

The S&P 500 index fell 4.98 points, or 0.2%, to 3,283.15.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 32.62 points, or 0.1%, to 28,939.67.

The Nasdaq composite slid 22.60 points, or 0.2%, to 9,251.33.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks climbed 6.14 points, or 0.4%, to 1,675.74.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 17.80 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow is up 115.90 points, or 0.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 72.47 points, or 0.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 18.10 points, or 1.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 52.37 points, or 1.6%.

The Dow is up 401.23 points, or 1.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 278.72 points, or 3.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 7.27 points, or 0.4%.