On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 index rose 48.67 points, or 1.5%, to 3,297.59.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 407.82 points, or 1.4%, to 28,807.63.

The Nasdaq gained 194.57 points, or 2.1%, to 9,467.97, a record.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 24.56 points, or 1.5%, to 1,656.77.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 72.07 points, or 2.2%.

The Dow is up 551.60 points, or 2%.

The Nasdaq is up 317.04 points, or 3.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 42.71 points, or 2.7%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 66.81 points, or 2.1%.

The Dow is up 269.19 points, or 0.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 495.37 points, or 5.5%.

The Russell 2000 is down 11.70 points, or 0.7%.