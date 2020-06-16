Trading remains skittish as worsening coronavirus trends in several hotspots around the world rattle investors.
On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 rose 58.15 points, or 1.9%, to 3,124.74.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 526.82, or 2%, to 26,289.98.
The Nasdaq composite climbed 169.84, or 1.7%, to 9,895.87.
The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks picked up 32.65 points, or 2.3%, to 1,452.26.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 83.43 points, or 2.7%.
The Dow is up 684.44 points, or 2.7%.
The Nasdaq is up 307.06 points, or 3.2%
The Russell 2000 is up 64.58 points, or 4.7%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is down 106.04 points, 3.3%.
The Dow is down 2,248.46 points, or 7.9%.
The Nasdaq is up 923.26 points, or 10.3%.
The Russell 2000 is down 216.21 points, or 13%.
