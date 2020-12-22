Trading was relatively thin ahead of the Christmas holiday later in the week. The weak showing came despite the long-awaited passage in Congress of a $900 billion coronavirus relief package.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 7.66 points, or 0.2%, to 3,687.26.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 200.94 points, or 0.7%, to 30,015.51.

The Nasdaq composite rose 65.40 points, or 0.5%, to 12,807.92, a record high.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies gained 19.55 points, or 1%, to 1,989.88, a record high.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 22.15 points, or 0.6%.

The Dow is down 163.54 points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 52.28 points, or 0.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 19.89 points, or 1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 456.48 points, or 14.1%.

The Dow is up 1,477.07 points, or 5.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,835.31 points, 42.7%.

The Russell 2000 is up 321.41 points, or 19.3%.