Trading was relatively thin ahead of the Christmas holiday later in the week. The weak showing came despite the long-awaited passage in Congress of a $900 billion coronavirus relief package.
On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 fell 7.66 points, or 0.2%, to 3,687.26.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 200.94 points, or 0.7%, to 30,015.51.
The Nasdaq composite rose 65.40 points, or 0.5%, to 12,807.92, a record high.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies gained 19.55 points, or 1%, to 1,989.88, a record high.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 22.15 points, or 0.6%.
The Dow is down 163.54 points, or 0.5%.
The Nasdaq is up 52.28 points, or 0.4%.
The Russell 2000 is up 19.89 points, or 1%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 456.48 points, or 14.1%.
The Dow is up 1,477.07 points, or 5.2%.
The Nasdaq is up 3,835.31 points, 42.7%.
The Russell 2000 is up 321.41 points, or 19.3%.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.