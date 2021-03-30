On Tuesday:
The S&P 500 fell 12.54 points, or 0.3%, to 3,958.55.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 104.41 points, or 0.3%, to 33,066.96.
The Nasdaq fell 14.25 points, or 0.1%, to 13,045.39.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 37.11 points, or 1.7% to 2,195.80.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 15.99 points, or 0.4%.
The Dow is down 5.92 points, or less than 0.1%.
The Nasdaq is down 93.33 points, or 0.7%.
The Russell 2000 is down 25.69 points, or 1.2%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 202.48 points, or 5.4%.
The Dow is up 2,460.48 points, or 8%.
The Nasdaq is up 157.11 points, or 1.2%.
The Russell 2000 is up 220.94 points, or 11.2%.
