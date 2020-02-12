On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 index rose 21.70 points, or 0.6%, to 3,379.45.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 275.08 points, or 0.9%, to 29,551.42.

The Nasdaq climbed 87.02 points, or 0.9%, to 9,725.96.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 11.86 points, or 0.7%, to 1,689.38.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 51.74 points, or 1.6%.

The Dow is up 448.91 points, or 1.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 205.45 points, or 2.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 32.60 points, or 2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 148.67 points, or 4.6%.

The Dow is up 1,012.98 points, or 3.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 753.36 points, or 8.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 20.91 points, or 1.3%.