On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 index rose 21.70 points, or 0.6%, to 3,379.45.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 275.08 points, or 0.9%, to 29,551.42.
The Nasdaq climbed 87.02 points, or 0.9%, to 9,725.96.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 11.86 points, or 0.7%, to 1,689.38.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 51.74 points, or 1.6%.
The Dow is up 448.91 points, or 1.5%.
The Nasdaq is up 205.45 points, or 2.2%.
The Russell 2000 is up 32.60 points, or 2%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 148.67 points, or 4.6%.
The Dow is up 1,012.98 points, or 3.5%.
The Nasdaq is up 753.36 points, or 8.4%.
The Russell 2000 is up 20.91 points, or 1.3%.
