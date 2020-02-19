On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 index rose 15.86 points, or 0.5%, to 3,386.15.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 115.84, or 0.4%, to 29,348.03.
The Nasdaq climbed 84.44, or 0.9%, to 9,817.18.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks rose 9.05 points, or 0.5%, to 1,692.57.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 5.99 points, or 0.2%.
The Dow is down 50.05 points, or 0.2%.
The Nasdaq is up 86.00 points, or 0.9%.
The Russell 2000 is up 4.99 points, or 0.3%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 155.37 points, or 4.8%.
The Dow is up 809.59 points, or 2.8%.
The Nasdaq is up 844.57 points, or 9.4%.
The Russell 2000 is up 24.10 points, or 1.4%.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.