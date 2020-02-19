The S&P 500 returned to a record Wednesday, and technology stocks once again helped lead the market higher. Apple rallied to recover most of its loss from the prior day, triggered by a revenue warning due to the viral outbreak centered in China.

Worries remain about how disruptive the virus will be for manufacturing, travel and other economic activity across the region, but markets around the world rose as the number of new virus cases in China fell Wednesday. Expectations are also high that China and other central banks around the world will limit the economic damage through stimulus measures.