On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 41.74 points, or 1.2%, to 3,567.79.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 344.93 points, or 1.2%, to 29,438.42.

The Nasdaq composite lost 97.74 points, or 0.8%, to 11,801.60.

The Russell 2000 small-cap index gave up 22.60 points, or 1.3%, to 1,769.32.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 17.36 points, or 0.5%.

The Dow is down 41.39 points, or 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 27.68 points, or 0.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 25.27 points, or 1.4%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 337.01 points, or 10.4%.

The Dow is up 899.98 points, or 3.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,829 points, or 31.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 100.85 points, or 6%.