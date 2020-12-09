Investors are still closely watching Washington, where talks are continuing on providing more relief to American people and businesses impacted by the pandemic.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 29.43 points, or 0.8%, to 3,672.82.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 105.07 points, or 0.4%, to 30,068.81.

The Nasdaq fell 243.82 points, or 1.9%, to 12,338.95.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 15.63 points, or 0.8%, to 1,902.15.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 26.30 points, or 0.7%.

The Dow is down 149.45 points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq is down 125.28 points, or 1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 9.70 points, or 0.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 442.04 points, or 13.7%.

The Dow is up 1,530.37 points, or 5.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,366.35 points, or 37.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 233.68 points, or 14%.