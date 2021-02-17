On Wednesday:
The S&P 500 fell 1.26 points, or less than 0.1%, to 3,931.33.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 90.27 points, or 0.3%, to 31,613.02.
The Nasdaq fell 82 points, or 0.6%, to 13,965.49.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 16.78 points, or 0.7%, to 2,256.11.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is down 3.50 points, or 0.1%.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 154.62 points, or 0.5%.
The Nasdaq is down 129.98 points, or 0.9%.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies is down 33.25 points, or 1.5%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 175.26 points, or 4.7%.
The Dow is up 1,006.54 points, or 3.3%.
The Nasdaq is up 1,077.21 points, or 8.4%.
The Russell 2000 is up 281.25 points, or 14.2%.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.