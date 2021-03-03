On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 50.57 points, or 1.3%, to 3,819.72.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 121.43 points, or 0.4%, to 31,270.09.

The Nasdaq fell 361.04 points, or 2.7%, to 12,997.75.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 23.72 points, or 1.1% to 2,207.79.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 8.57 points, or 0.2%.

The Dow is up 337.72 points, or 1.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 194.59 points, or 1.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 6.74 points, or 0.3%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 63.65 points, or 1.7%.

The Dow is up 663.61 points, or 2.2%.

The Nasdaq is up 109.47 points, or 0.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 232.94 points, or 11.8%.