The Dow declined shortly after news crossed that New York would put restrictions on bars, restaurants and gyms as COVID-19 infections rose in the state.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 rose 27.13 points, or 0.8%, to 3,572.66.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 23.29 points, or 0.1%, to 29,397.63.

The Nasdaq composite dropped 232.57, or 2%, to 11,786.43

The Russell 2000 small-cap index fell 0.07 point to 1,736.94

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 63.22 points, or 1.8%.

The Dow is up 1,074.23 points, or 3.8%.

The Nasdaq is down 108.80 points, or 0.9%.

The Russell 2000 is up 92.78 points, or 5.6%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 341.88 points, or 10.6%.

The Dow is up 859.19 points, or 3%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,813.83 points, or 31.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 68.47 points, or 4.1%.