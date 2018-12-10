FILE- In this Sept. 20, 2017, file photo the Nest Secure alarm system is seen on display during an event in San Francisco. Technology companies are pushing the “smart home,” selling appliances and gadgets that offer internet-connected conveniences you didn’t know you needed. (Eric Risberg, File/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — Technology companies are pushing the “smart home,” selling appliances and gadgets that offer internet-connected conveniences you didn’t know you needed.

But these devices might also give the companies — and hackers — a key to your homes.

Many devices are constantly listening for commands and connect to corporate servers to carry them out. For the most part, sound recordings will leave home only when you trigger the device, but missteps sometimes happen.

Even if a product works as intended, it may leave a record that can be disclosed through hacks, lawsuits or investigations. In a child-custody dispute, for instance, your ex might subpoena records on your digital lock to learn that you’ve been staying out late on school nights.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.