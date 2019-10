HP announced the job cuts Thursday at a meeting with Wall Street analysts headlined by incoming CEO Enrique Lores. He had been overseeing the HP division that includes its profitable business of selling ink for the company’s printers before being named to the top job last month.

The workforce reductions come as the Palo Alto, California, company wraps up a three-year restructuring plan that included the elimination of up to 5,000 jobs.

HP Inc. was created in 2015 when Hewlett Packard split is PC and printer operations from its businesses specializing in data-center hardware and business software. That part is now known as Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

HP Inc.’s stock is down 10% so far this year, while the benchmark Standard & Poor’s 500 index is up 16%.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

