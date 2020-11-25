HP, up 50 cents to $22.25
The personal computer and printer maker beat Wall Street’s fiscal fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.
Gap, down $5.27 to $21.60
The clothing chain’s third-quarter profits fell short of analysts’ forecasts.
Nordstrom, up $2.86 to $27.41
The department store operator reported a surprising third-quarter profit.
Mastercard, down $1.07 to $341.32
The processor of debit and credit card payments said spending levels have so far remained relatively steady in the fourth quarter.
Intuit, up $5.27 to $350.47
The tax preparation and financial software company received Justice Department clearance for its buyout of Credit Karma.
JPMorgan Chase, down $1.29 to $122.03
Bond yields slipped, hurting the ability of banks to charge more lucrative interest on loans.
