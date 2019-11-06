Asked for details of the proposal, a Xerox spokeswoman said the company does not comment on “rumors and speculation.”
The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday reported that Xerox was considering making a bid for HP.
Both companies have faced difficulties as the demand for printed documents and ink have waned. They have both been trying to cut costs to boost results.
