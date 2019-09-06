Richard Yu, CEO of the Huawei consumer business group, holds a ‘Kirin 990 5G’ processor during a keynote at the IFA 2019 tech fair in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. The IFA takes place in Berlin from Sept. 6 until Sept. 11, 2019. (Michael Sohn/Associated Press)

BERLIN — China’s Huawei has unveiled a new advanced chipset ahead of the upcoming launch of its latest flagship smartphone even as uncertainty hangs over whether the device can use Google’s Android.

Huawei’s consumer business CEO, Richard Yu, showed off the Kirin 990 chipset at the IFA consumer electronics fair in Berlin on Friday.

Optimized for new 5G networks and packing 10 billion transistors into its fingernail size, the Kirin 990 will be the brain powering the Mate 30 phone.

Huawei, the world’s No. 2 smartphone maker, plans to hold a global launch for the phone in Munich, Germany, on Sept. 19.

But with the U.S.-China trade war raging, it’s unclear whether the device can use the Android operating system. Sanctions bar U.S. companies from selling technology to Huawei without government approval.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.