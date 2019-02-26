Attendees take pictures of the new Huawei Mate X foldable 5G smartphone during the Mobile World Congress wireless show, in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. The annual Mobile World Congress (MWC) runs from 25-28 February in Barcelona, where companies from all over the world gather to share new products. (Emilio Morenatti/Associated Press)

BARCELONA, Spain — A top executive at Chinese tech supplier Huawei has poked fun at U.S. intelligence as he sought to reassure people attending the world’s biggest mobile industry show that the company’s technology is secure.

Guo Ping, Huawei’s rotating chairman, used his keynote speech Tuesday at MWC Barcelona to fight back against U.S. allegations the company’s gear poses a national security risk to next-generation mobile networks.

“PRISM, PRISM on the wall, who is the most trusthworthy of them all?” Guo said, in a reference to a U.S. data gathering program called PRISM.

“If you don’t understand that, you can go ask Edward Snowden,” he said, referring to the former National Security Agency contractor who exposed the eavesdropping program in 2013.

The dispute between the U.S. and Huawei is overshadowing the four-day conference.

