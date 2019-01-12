The Huawei logo displayed at the main office of Chinese tech giant Huawei in Warsaw, Poland, on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. Poland’s Internal Security Agency has charged a Chinese manager at Huawei in Poland and one of its own former officers with espionage against Poland on behalf of China. (Czarek Sokolowski/Associated Press)

LONDON — The Chinese tech company Huawei says it has fired an employee who was arrested in Poland and charged with spying for China.

The company said Saturday that it has “decided to terminate the employment of Mr. Wang Weijing, who was arrested on suspicion of breaking Polish law.”

Polish authorities said Friday they have arrested Wang, a Chinese citizen and former diplomat, along with a Polish cybersecurity expert who had held several top government cybersecurity jobs and also worked at the telecom company Orange.

Huawei said Wang’s actions “have no relation to the company” and that he was fired because “the incident in question has brought Huawei into disrepute.”

The arrest rekindled tensions between China and the West over cybersecurity concerns surrounding Huawei, the world’s biggest maker of telecommunications equipment.

