FILE - This Dec. 18, 2018, file photo, shows company signage on display near the Huawei office building at its research and development center in Dongguan, in south China’s Guangdong province. China says the U.S. is using a double standard in claiming Chinese law requires telecoms giant Huawei to violate other countries’ information security. (Andy Wong, File/Associated Press)

BRUSSELS — Chinese tech giant Huawei is opening a cybersecurity lab in Brussels as it tries to win over European leaders in its fight against U.S. allegations that it poses a national security risk.

Company executives on Tuesday inaugurated the Huawei European Cybersecurity Center, which will allow customers to review the source code that runs its network gear.

Huawei is the world’s biggest maker of telecom infrastructure for new high-speed 5G networks. However, the U.S. has been lobbying allies to shun Huawei because of fears that its equipment could facilitate digital espionage by China’s communist leaders.

The new lab gives Huawei a venue to reassure EU policymakers about its cybersecurity credentials.

It opened a similar center in Germany in November and funds a government-run British testing site.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.