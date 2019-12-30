The U.S. government says Huawei technology poses a security risk and has urged other countries not to buy its 5G mobile network equipment. Huawei denies the allegations.

The unlisted company estimated annual sales would top 850 billion yuan ($120 billion). Huawei, based in Shenzhen in southern China, typically releases its official and audited annual financial results in March.

“These figures are lower than our initial projections, yet business remains solid and we stand strong in the face of adversity,” Xu said in the New Year’s letter.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD