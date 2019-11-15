The entertainment industry’s attention has shifted to new and upcoming streaming services like Apple TV Plus, Disney Plus, AT&T’s HBO Max and Comcast ’s Peacock.
Hulu with Live TV’s price will rise $10, to $55 a month, in December. Prices had risen $5 in February.
The Disney-owned streaming provider’s traditional video-on-demand service will remain at $6 a month.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD