The United States has tried to persuade allies to shun Huawei, which it considers a security risk. It was a key issue during a February meeting in Budapest between Szijjarto and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
In April, Szijjarto said that Hungary’s good cooperation with Huawei, which has one of its largest European centers in Hungary, was in its economic and strategic interests.
