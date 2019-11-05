BUDAPEST, Hungary — Hungary’s foreign minister says China’s Huawei will take part in the construction of the country’s next-generation 5G wireless network.

Peter Szijjarto said Tuesday in Shanghai, China, that Huawei will be cooperating with Britain’s Vodafone and Germany’s Deutsche Telekom in the project. He added that Hungary does not discriminate between companies based on their country of origin, as long as they respect Hungary’s laws and regulations.