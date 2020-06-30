The Pentagon list of defense contracts signed Monday notes that the contract modification includes the possibility of nearly $11.7 million more in engineering change proposals, design budgeting requirements and post-delivery availabilities.
The shipyard is a division of Huntington-Ingalls Industries Inc., based in Newport News, Virginia.
Ingalls has delivered 32 destroyers to the Navy — the most recent in April — and has four more under construction, according to a company news release.
