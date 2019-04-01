COPENHAGEN, Denmark — In a symbolic first, electric cars outsold fossil fuel-powered ones in Norway last month.

Christina Bu, the Norwegian Electric Vehicle Association’s general secretary, says sales figures show 58.4 percent of new cars sold in the country in March were battery-powered, calling it “historically high.”

Bu added Monday that electric cars’ share of the market in the first three months of 2019 was 48.4 percent and is expected to hover around 50 percent for the whole year.

Norway has waived hefty vehicle import duties and registration and sales taxes for buyers of electric cars to boost sales. Owners don’t pay road tolls and use bus lanes in congested city centers. The aim to have all new cars in the Scandinavian country be electric by 2025.

