Boston Beer Co., up $173.02 to $1,091.10.
The maker of Sam Adams beer reported quarterly earnings that easily beat analysts’ estimates.
Capital One Financial Corp., up $1.24 to $77.99.
The bank and credit card issuer reported earnings and revenue that came in ahead of Wall Street’s estimates.
Intel Corp., down $5.70 to $48.20.
The chip maker reported weakness in its data center group in the latest quarter.
American Express, down $3.81 to $100.98.
The credit card issuer reported earnings that fell short of what Wall Street was looking for.
Wells Fargo & Co., up 3 cents to $23.28.
The San Francisco-based bank is reportedly considering a sale of its asset management business.
Uber Technologies Inc., up 5 cents to $36.75.
An appeals court in California upheld an order requiring Uber and Lyft to treat their drivers in that state as employees.
