NEW YORK — Intel CEO Brian Krzanich is resigning after the company learned of what it’s calling a consensual relationship with an employee.

Intel said Thursday that the relationship was in violation of the company’s non-fraternization policy, which applies to all managers.

Chief Financial Officer Robert Swan will take over as interim CEO immediately. A search for a new CEO is underway.

In this #MeToo era, corporate America is under intense pressure to enforce workplace policies on gender equality and sexual harassment. Krzanich is the latest CEO to resign over misconduct or sexual harassment.

Earlier this month, Guess Inc. co-founder Paul Marciano stepped down following a company investigation into allegations of sexual harassment and assault.

Krzanich joined Intel Corp. in 1982 as an engineer.

