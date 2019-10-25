ResMed Inc., up $16.53 to $144.26

The maker of medical products for respiratory disorders beat Wall Street’s fiscal first-quarter profit forecasts.

Phillips 66, up $3.79 to $114.42

The oil refiner beat analysts’ third-quarter profit forecasts and announced a $3 billion stock buyback plan.

Mohawk Industries Inc., up $14.21 to $144.13

The flooring maker’s third-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Albemarle Corp., down $5.86 to $63.59

The chemicals company slashed its 2019 sales and profit forecast because of lower lithium prices.

V.F. Corp., down $6.67 to $84.15

The maker of Vans and Timberland brands reported disappointing profit and revenue.

Charter Communications Inc., up $27.12 to $462.19

The cable provider reported surprisingly good third-quarter profit and revenue.

