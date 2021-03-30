People who receive this scam email should not click on the link in the email, but they can report it to the IRS.
The IRS said taxpayers who believe they may have provided identity thieves with their information should consider immediately obtaining an Identity Protection PIN. An IP PIN is a six-digit number that helps prevent identity thieves from filing fraudulent tax returns in the victim’s name.
Taxpayers who attempt to e-file their tax return and find it rejected because a return with their social security number already has been filed should file an Identity Theft Affidavit reporting themselves as a possible identity theft victim.
