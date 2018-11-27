WILDER, Idaho — Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump’s daughter and White House adviser, was scheduled Tuesday to visit a southwestern Idaho school district with Apple CEO Tim Cook.

The visit is part of Ivanka Trump’s workforce development initiative that includes science, technology, engineering and math, White House officials said.

She and Cook are scheduled to visit at least one school in the Wilder School District west of Boise, an agricultural area where the majority of students are Hispanic. At least one group was planning a rally to protest the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

Wilder Superintendent Jeff Dillon in a letter to parents said the district will showcase how the school district is combining learning and technology.

Apple in 2016 donated iPads to all students and teachers in the district as part of a program to help students lacking access to technology. Apple worked with districts where the low-income student population was at least 96 percent.

The district is one of southwestern Idaho’s poorest, and was one of 114 low-income schools in some 30 states that Apple helped. Ninety-nine percent of Wilder elementary students and 99 percent of students at Wilder Middle High School receive free or reduced-cost lunch. The elementary school has 67 percent Hispanic students and the middle and high school 75 percent.

Wilder City Councilwoman Elena Villanueva in statement said she was proud the students attracted recognition from Ivanka Trump and Apple but was also “concerned about how our community who is primarily Latino will feel about her presence considering the hard stance her father’s administration has taken on immigration issues.”

President Trump has threatened to challenge the constitutionally protected right to birthright citizenship. He has also deployed thousands of troops to the Mexican border, saying a caravan of migrants is a threat to U.S. national security, intent on exploiting America’s asylum law.

Ridler reported from Boise.

