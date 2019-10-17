Numerous women who had the once-popular, hammock-like devices implanted claim they caused severe pain, bleeding and infections.
The settlement, which covers 41 states and the District of Columbia, requires the company to fully disclose risks and stop making inaccurate safety claims.
It comes as J&J is swamped with thousands of lawsuits claiming patients were harmed by products including baby powder, opioid painkillers and prescription drugs.
J&J said that the settlement doesn’t include admission of any misconduct.
