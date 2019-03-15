SAN DIEGO — A jury has decided Apple should pay $31 million in damages for infringing on patents for technology owned by mobile chip maker Qualcomm that helps iPhones quickly connect to the internet and extend their battery life.

The verdict Friday in a San Diego federal court follows a two-week trial pitting two former allies that have become bitter adversaries. The trial is a fragment of a legal battle involving Apple and Qualcomm, who are sparing over who invented some of the technology used for key features in smartphones and other mobile devices.

The jury agreed with Qualcomm’s contention that it should be paid $1.41 per iPhone relying on three of its patents.

Qualcomm hailed the verdict as a validation of its technology’s importance to iPhones. Apple said it was disappointed with the decision.

