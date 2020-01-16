AD

Department officials say the ban will go into effect March 1. It will cover all releases that the department issues each month, including the highly watched U.S. jobs report.

For several years, reporters have had to surrender their cellphones and other electronic devices before entering the so-called lockup rooms in order to prevent early transmission of the information in the reports. But they were allowed to write their news stories on computers that could transmit the data only after the embargo lifted.

But Labor officials said the current process still gives some news organizations a competitive advantage by allowing them to transmit the data through high-speed networks to serve such clients as investment firms.

“These updated procedures will strengthen the security of our data and offer the general public equitable and timely access,” William W. Beach, BLS commissioner said in a letter announcing the decision.