NEW YORK — The New York Police Department has shown off its first fleet of drones.

The department said Tuesday that potential uses for its 14 drones include search and rescue, hard-to-reach crime scenes, hostage situations, and hazardous material incidents.

It says drones can reduce risk to officers and bystanders during a response to dangerous situations.

They’ll be operated by officers who are specially trained and licensed.

The NYPD says the drones won’t be used for routine patrol or traffic enforcement.

The New York Civil Liberties Union says the NYPD’s drone policy doesn’t do enough to balance public privacy concerns with “legitimate law enforcement needs.”

More than 900 public safety agencies nationwide already use drones.

