A recently leaked video from 2016 shows Google executives lamenting the election of Donald Trump, who has accused the company of doctoring search results for his name.

The video , posted on the Breitbart website, shows Google co-founder Sergey Brin saying that the elevation of Trump was not consistent with what the company stands for. During what was clearly an emotional meeting, Google executives also extolled democratic values.

Breitbart says the video was provided by an anonymous source.

Last month Trump accused Google Inc. and other U.S. tech companies of rigging search results about him “so that almost all stories & news is BAD.”

Google has denied any political bias or consideration in developing the algorithms it uses for internet searches.

