A truck passes the Norwegian border towards Sweden, on Friday, Feb. 8 2019. Norway’s hard border with the European Union is equipped with cameras, license-plate recognition systems and barriers directing traffic to Customs officers. Norway’s membership in the European Economic Area (EEA) grants it access to the common market and most goods are exempt from paying duties but everything entering the country must be declared and cleared through customs. (David Keyton/Associated Press)

ORJE, Norway — While many border posts in Europe have vanished, Norway’s hard border with the European Union member Sweden is clearly visible, with cameras, license-plate recognition systems and barriers directing traffic to customs officers.

Technological solutions being tested in Norway to digitalize customs procedures for cargo have been seized on by some in Britain as a way to overcome border-related problems that threaten to scuttle a divorce deal with the EU.

But in the six months since an import trial began in the Norwegian border city of Orje, Customs section chief Hakon Krogh says some problems have brought the system to a standstill. Those include snow blocking the camera, Wi-Fi issues preventing the border barrier from lifting and truck drivers who don’t understand which lane to use.

