Apache Corp., down 49 cents to $7.76.
The oil and gas company is cutting spending, reducing its rig count and drastically slashing its dividend.
Expedia Group Inc., down $11.63 to $65.04.
The economic impact from the virus outbreak is expected to inflict severe financial pain on travel-reliant companies.
United Parcel Service Inc., down $1.82 to $86.17.
The package delivery service said board member Carol Tome will take over from its retiring CEO.
Vir Biotechnology Inc., up $3.83 to $37.60.
The biotechnology company will work with Biogen to develop a potential treatment for COVID-19.
Live Nation Entertainment Inc., down $5.81 to $36. 20.
The concert promoter faces a dismal outlook as the virus outbreak cancels large public events.
Carnival Corp., down $6.78 to $14.97.
The company’s Princess Cruises will suspend global operations through May 10 because of the virus outbreak.
