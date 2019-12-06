Technology and industrial companies climbed, as did banks. Micron Technology rose 2.7%, 3M added 3.2% and JPMorgan Chase rose 1.6%.

The S&P 500 rose 24 points, or 0.8% to 3,141.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 235 points, or 0.8%, to 27,914. The Nasdaq rose 68 points, or 0.8%, to 8,639.

Bond prices fell sharply, sending yields higher, as investors moved money out of safe-haven assets and became more bullish on the economy.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury jumped to 1.85%.

