FILE- In this Feb. 15, 2019, file photo trader Jonathan Corpina works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street, led by gains in technology and health care companies.

Microsoft rose 1.2 percent in the first few minutes of trading Friday, and Boston Scientific rose 1 percent.

Kraft Heinz plunged 27 percent after disclosing a federal investigation into the company’s procurement operations and slashing the value of its Oscar Mayer and Kraft brands.

The S&P 500 index rose 7 points, or 0.3 percent, to 2,782.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 102 points, or 0.4 percent, to 25,956. The Nasdaq added 24 points, or 0.3 percent, to 7,485.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.66 percent.

