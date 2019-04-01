FILE- In this March 18, 2019, file photo specialist Meric Greenbaum, left, and trader Fred DeMarco work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Monday, April 1. (Richard Drew, File/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Stocks moved broadly higher on Wall Street in midday trading, continuing the market’s upward momentum as it comes off its best quarter in nearly a decade.

Technology companies and banks led the gains Monday. Intel rose 1.2% in early trading Monday and JPMorgan Chase added 1.1%.

ComScore plunged 19% after the media analytics firms lost two top executives.

Lyft sank 10%, giving up the gains it posted on its first day of trading Friday.

The S&P 500 index rose 23 points, or 0.8%, to 2,857.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 245 points, or 1%, to 26,173. The Nasdaq rose 72 points, or 0.9%, to 7,801.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.48%.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street as technology companies and banks post solid gains.

Intel rose 1.2% in early trading Monday and JPMorgan Chase added 1.1%.

Cal-Maine Foods rose 1.4% after the egg company reported earnings that easily beat analysts’ forecasts.

ComScore plunged 19% after the media analytics firms lost two top executives.

Lyft sank 8.7%, giving up the gains it posted on its first day of trading Friday.

The S&P 500 index rose 21 points, or 0.8%, to 2,855.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 192 points, or 0.7%, to 26,119. The Nasdaq rose 74 points, or 1%, to 7,802.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.44%.

