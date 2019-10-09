Johnson & Johnson fell 1.4% after a jury in Pennsylvania awarded $8 billion in damages against the company over its antipsychotic drug Risperdal.
The S&P 500 rose 20 points, or 0.7%, to 2,913.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 170 points, or 0.6%, to 26,335. The Nasdaq added 59 points, or 0.8%, to 7,883.
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.54%.
