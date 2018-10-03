FILE- In this Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, file photo trader Michael Milano, left, and specialist Jay Woods work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, Oct. 3. (Richard Drew, File/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are broadly higher on Wall Street in early trading as technology companies and banks added to their recent gains.

Apple rose 1 percent early Wednesday and Citigroup added 1.3 percent.

General Motors jumped 3.8 percent after Honda agreed to invest $2.75 billion in its Cruise autonomous vehicle unit.

J.C. Penney jumped 4.2 percent after naming a new CEO.

Italian stocks and government bond prices rose after that country’s government said it would cut back its spending plans.

The S&P 500 rose 11 points, or 0.4 percent, to 2,935.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 123 points, or 0.5 percent, to 26,893. The Nasdaq composite climbed 33 points, or 0.4 percent, to 8,033.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 3.08 percent.

