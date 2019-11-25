Intel climbed 1.4% and Merck climbed 1.2%.

Several stocks were moving on deal news. Tiffany jumped 5.7% after French luxury company LVMH agreed to buy it for $16.2 billion.

TD Ameritrade rose 3.4% after rival discount broker Charles Schwab agreed to take it over for $26 billion.

The S&P 500 rose 12 points, or 0.4%, to 3,122.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 92 points, or 0.3%, to 27,971. The Nasdaq added 54 points, or 0.6%, to 8,575.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.76%.

