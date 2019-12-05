Five Below, a discount retailer, jumped 7.8% after reporting results that easily beat analysts’ forecasts. Dollar General also rose 1% after turning in a solid quarterly report.

The S&P 500 rose 3 points, or 0.1% to 3,116.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 31 points, or 0.1%, to 27,685. The Nasdaq rose 14 points, or 0.2%, to 8,580.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.82%.

