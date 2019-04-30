NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

Stocks managed to post meager gains on Wall Street, enough to notch another record closing high for the S&P 500 index.

Major indexes spent much of the day wobbling or lower on Tuesday, and the S&P 500 edged up in the last few minutes of trading.

Internet companies were especially weak after Google’s parent company, Alphabet, slumped 7.5% after the search giant reported a slowdown in revenue growth.

Household goods makers and utilities notched gains.

The S&P 500 rose 2 points, or 0.1%, to 2,945.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 38 points, or 0.1%, to 26,592. The Nasdaq, which is heavily weighted with technology companies, fell 54 points, or 0.7%, to 8,107.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10 year Treasury fell to 2.50%.

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are moving lower on Wall Street in midday trading, dragged down by big communications companies after Google’s parent company reported a slowdown in revenue growth.

Alphabet is one of many huge U.S. companies to report their results this week, giving investors plenty to focus on.

Several stocks are making big moves Tuesday after issuing their quarterly reports.

General Electric jumped 3.9% after reporting earnings and revenue that beat analysts’ forecasts.

The S&P 500 index fell 7 points, or 0.3%, to 2,936.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 26 points, or 0.1%, to 26,527. The Nasdaq, which is heavily weighted with technology companies, fell 76 points, or 0.9%, to 8,085.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10 year Treasury fell to 2.51%.

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street as traders process a deluge of earnings reports from big U.S. companies.

Several stocks were making big moves early Tuesday after issuing their quarterly reports.

General Electric jumped 7% after reporting earnings and revenue that beat analysts’ forecasts, while Google’s parent company Alphabet sank 7.8% after its revenue didn’t grow as fast as Wall Street expected.

The S&P 500 index fell 7 points, or 0.3%, to 2,935.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed at 26,549. The Nasdaq, which is heavily weighted with technology companies, fell 52 points, or 0.6%, to 8,109.

Bond prices didn’t move much. The yield on the 10 year Treasury held steady at 2.53%.

