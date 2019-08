NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Major stock indexes are moving broadly higher on Wall Street after President Donald Trump said China was willing to reopen talks on trade.

Big technology companies which do a lot of business in China and have much riding on the outcome of the trade dispute, rose the most in midday trading Monday. Apple climbed 1.6%.

Traders were encouraged after Trump said his negotiators had received encouraging calls from China on Sunday, however China’s foreign ministry denied knowledge of any such calls.

U.S. stocks are coming off their fourth straight week of declines.

The S&P 500 rose 21 points, or 0.7%, to 2,868.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 201, or 0.8%, to 25,835. The Nasdaq rose 71, or 1%, to 7,825.

___

9:35 a.m.

