Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell makes another appearance before Congress, where he is expected to say the Fed will leave rates unchanged in the coming months, unless the economy shows signs of worsening.

The S&P 500 fell less than 1 point to 3,093.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 3 points to 27,780. The Nasdaq fell 12 points, or 0.1%, to 8,469.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.83%.

